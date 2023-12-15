Hotels see uptick in bookings after Aggie football schedule release

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hotels are seeing an uptick in reservations after the Aggies announced their football schedule for the coming year.

While it’s not unusual to see people make reservations in advance for football games in Aggieland, Greg Stafford, the general manager for The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, said that typically happens after the holidays. But that’s not the case this time around, especially on November 30th when the Aggies play against the Texas Longhorns.

“The schedule came out and within a matter of two to three hours we were sold out. By the next morning, we had nothing. It took us by surprise and nothing like that had occurred previously,” Stafford said.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is not the only hotel in town that has seen more bookings. It’s the same story for Hotel McCoy.

“It started at four in the morning, I was getting emails with previous guests looking for rooms and we’re halfway full already,” said Hotel McCoy general manager Brian Keeth.

Both hotels agree that the driving factor is the rivalry between the Aggies and Longhorns, along with excitement over a brand new football coach at the helm.

“This is a rivalry that hasn’t happened in 12 years, so it’s due to happen, it’s gonna happen and it’s going to be big,” Keeth said.

With thousands of people expected to make their way to Aggieland, Stafford said they’re having to prepare for a “whole different scale.”

“If I had ten thousand rooms I could probably sell them all. Unfortunately we don’t and frankly there’s not even that many in the entire marketplace,” Stafford said. “I don’t know how other hotels are doing, but I can’t imagine there are many rooms left for that game.”

Stafford said they’ve also had more than usual bookings for other games as well, particularly the SEC matchups.

“There are a lot of great games ahead. We are going to open the season with Notre Dame what a great way to start the season,” Stafford said.

Keeth said Hotel McCoy stays will be a two-night minimum, but they plan to have some activities for its guests.

“We’re going to do a pregame here, we’re going to have live music for everybody on Friday night and work out tailgates too,” Keeth said.

Even though the games are about a year away both hotels said those looking for a room should start booking now.

“I’ll say two things. There are not many rooms left and two, whatever is left is just going to get more expensive. That is just the truth and there are not nearly enough rooms to satisfy the demand that far out,” Stafford said. “Hotels will do particularly well with these bigger games, and even the smaller games.”

As for the year ahead, Stafford said group business will keep the hotel and conference center busy.

“Every year we’ve been able to improve our group business which is critical because you only have seven football games a year,” Stafford said. “We’ve been able to grow that. We’re going into 24 in the best position we’ve ever been in, so we expect the first half of the year will be very strong with group business as we get to summer we’ll see a lot of new student conference business.”

