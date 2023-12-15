More than just jewelry: Christmas gift ideas at Kendra Scott

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re still looking for holiday gifts, Kendra Scott has a large selection of items!

You’ll find everything from fine jewelry, to perfume and more!

“We have gifts for everyone, no matter what the budget is. We have those perfect little stocking stuffers under 50,” said store manager of the College Station location, Ryanne Whitesell .

Some of the lower priced gifts include candles, Christmas ornaments and travel-sized fragrances.

“It also is only $30 and it’s a perfume, not a toilette , which is really, really nice. You’re getting that great quality and still getting that affordable price point,” added Whitesell.

Kendra Scott also sells watches and apple watch bands for men and women.

Many of their jewelry pieces for men and women can also be engraved or personalized in another way, like at the Color Bar.

You can even customize your own hat at Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott.

“They’re going to know and love and wear with that memory, knowing that they got it from that special someone,” said Whitesell.

With all these options, a trip to Kendra Scott can easily be a one-stop shop for all your Christmas presents.

