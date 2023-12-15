Pedestrian killed in Rockdale car crash

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian was killed in Rockdale Tuesday after being hit by a car, according to KRXT Radio.

They say the crash happened on West Cameron in the 700 Block of Highway 79 in front of Go Car Wash.

77-year-old James Anderson, of Canada, was attempting to walk from Walmart to a nearby hotel. When crossing the street he failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic and was hit.

Anderson died at the scene.

