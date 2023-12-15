Pedestrian killed in Rockdale car crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian was killed in Rockdale Tuesday after being hit by a car, according to KRXT Radio.

They say the crash happened on West Cameron in the 700 Block of Highway 79 in front of Go Car Wash.

77-year-old James Anderson, of Canada, was attempting to walk from Walmart to a nearby hotel. When crossing the street he failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic and was hit.

Anderson died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugarloaf Mountain, historic site in Gause, returns to native hands
Tonkawa Tribe reacquires Sugarloaf Mountain in Gause with intent to open to the public
Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant...
Lawsuit alleges ‘degrading and humiliating’ hazing acts within A&M Corps of Cadets

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
Texas A&M researchers connect father’s alcohol consumption to birth defects
Texas A&M researchers connect father’s alcohol consumption to birth defects
The GOP-led House of Representatives has voted to begin formally investigating President Joe...
Focus at Four: Political Scientist talks Biden impeachment inquiry
First Responder Salute
First Responder Salute: Offier McClung and Officer Paul