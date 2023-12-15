Save the date for the Bridge Ministries annual gala

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry’s Hunger to Hope gala is an annual fundraiser to help fight hunger in our community.

Hunger to Hope is Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at the Brazos County Expo.

This year’s gala will have a fiesta theme to honor the Hispanic culture, and recognize the 70% of Latino families the Bridge Ministries serves every week.

The night will include a silent and live auction, raffle and local performances.

For information on sponsorships and tickets, go to their website.

