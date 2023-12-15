Six Kittens Rescue holding holiday adoption event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue, a nonprofit specializing in neonatal kitten rescue, is holding a Home for the Holidays Adoption Special for the six kittens currently in their care.

“Surprisingly almost all of them are orange besides one,” Co-founder Mallori Girard said.

While Girard hopes the kittens in their care find their forever homes, she cautions against surprising someone with a pet as a gift this holiday season.

“Cats can live anywhere from 15 to 25 years so it is a lifetime commitment,” Girard said. “Animals play such a small role in our lives, but we’re everything to an animal so you need to be ready for a decade, multiple decades.”

One of the kittens available for adoption is Jellyfish, a female kitten who suffered burns and abrasions when Six Kittens Rescue first got her, but now she is a healthy and curious kitten.

“She has a little bit of a ‘special’ nose which vets think that it shouldn’t cause an issue for her but she may be predisposed to some early dental disease,” Girard said.

You can find the kittens available for adoption here, or contact Six Kittens Rescue on any of their social media channels.

The group also just released its 2024 calendar composed of pictures of kittens who have been adopted from the rescue in the past.

