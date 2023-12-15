Stage Left Thrift Boutique opens in Downtown Bryan with heartwarming purpose

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What if you could clean out your closet, or shop for a trendy look, while making a difference?

At Stage Left in Downtown Bryan, you can do just that.

It’s a new thrift boutique, created by the founder and executive director of Different Day Foundation, Marcy Bartula.

Different Day is a foundation that helps support and heal survivors of sexual exploitation.

After more than a decade in social work, Bartula’s dream of starting an organization as the next step for survivors is coming true.

“I worked for CPS in different outlets and worked in the trafficking sector for the last eight years and what I continued to notice, the biggest gap was having residency and having that ability to have stability for the women that are being recovered from human trafficking,” explained Bartula.

She said the idea for the thrift boutique came after a fundraiser she held.

“What was supposed to be just a little closet swap really turned into this gigantic, amazing blessing. And we had more than $32,000 worth of clothes donated,” explained Bartula.

She said the resale shop is a place for the survivors to feel empowered and beautiful. The goal is to give them a stable job and income.

“It just it kind of makes me tear up a little bit because I’ve dreamt of this, I’ve dreamt of this ability to help fill gaps in this community and it’s here,” said Bartula.

100% of the store’s profit goes toward helping survivors in their healing process.

“In their equine assisted therapy, in their life skills, in their residency, giving them fresh food, you know like fresh veggies and fresh fruits and learning how that impacts their body and their healing,” added Bartula.

Stage Left also takes clothing donations, ensuring your loved items go to a good cause.

