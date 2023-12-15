Take advantage of another weekend of deals at Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day in December means another deal at Aggieland Outfitters.

“One of our best selling product lines this year was Wrangler. We brought in three pieces. We have the Women’s Plaid, the Men’s Denim Jacket and a Men’s Plaid to match,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

This weekend only, Aggieland Outfitters is running a “5, 6, 7″ deal you won’t want to miss!

The Women’s Texas A&M Plaid Polar Fleece Jacket is on sale for $50.

The Men’s Texas A&M Authentic Sherpa Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket is on sale for $60.

And the Men’s Texas A&M Western Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket is on sale for $70.

You can take advantage of the sale in-store or on the Aggieland Outfitters website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
A man is in custody after leading DPS on a high speed chase through College Station
DPS arrests man after high-speed chase
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
File photo: H-E-B Laredo on McPherson and Del Mar
New ‘upscale supermarket’ coming to Bryan

Latest News

Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas with Woodhouse Spa
Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas with Woodhouse Spa
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Aggieland Outfitters
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Woodhouse Spa