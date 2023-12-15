Texas A&M holds three graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station was packed on Thursday as thousands of Texas A&M students walked the stage.

Texas A&M University held three graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena. The first ceremony was at 9 a.m. followed by one at 2 p.m. and the final graduation at 7 p.m.

For graduate Adriana Perez, who majored in Animal Science, it was an exciting day that she shared with those closest to her.

“This is something that I’ve been waiting for since, obviously, I started. Especially being a first-generation student for Mexican immigrant parents, that’s a really big accomplishment that I am so glad I got to share with them today,” Perez said.

Perez said to walk the stage, she had to overcome a “culture shock” but with the help of her parents and friends that she made along the way, she was able to adjust.

“Today means I get to make my parents proud. They really didn’t get the opportunity to continue higher education so me being able to do that for them means a lot to both me and them,” Perez said. “I plan to go back home and continue my job as a vet tech.”

It was also a big day for the KBTX family. One of KBTX’s very own, Julia Lewis got to walk the stage and get her degree.

KBTX wants to congratulate everyone who graduated.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.