Weekend Gardener: Holiday gifts for your favorite gardeners

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the holiday season and if you need some gift ideas for your favorite gardeners, we’ve got you covered.

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife shows off and discusses several options. You can see the items above in the video player.

“First of all we have this tier garden,” said Fry. “It stacks so you have different size pots that you can add plants to. It has strawberries on the picture here but you can do many other things. This would be great for a balcony if you have a small area for gardening.”

Another item she suggests is a garden statuary.

“Just pretty little things that you can tuck into your garden that make it special,” said Fry.

She says gardens tools are always a great option, too.

“This is a weed yard tool. It really helps save the back when you’ve got those weeds that you’re pulling. I bring this back because tools get broken or lost. And then gloves. You can never go wrong getting a good pair of gloves for a gardener. They wear out and so they’re always needing more,” she said.

