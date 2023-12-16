Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Buster

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buster is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 15.

According to the shelter, he is a staff and volunteer favorite. Buster loves to hang out with people as well as other dogs.

Buster know commands like “sit” and “shake.”

Aggieland Humane is currently having their “12 Strays of Christmas” promotion. Right now, 12 dogs and cats are ready to be adopted for just $12. As these pets find a home, new animals will be added to the lineup.

Take a look at Buster and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.