A&M women’s basketball builds 120+ bikes for area kids this holiday season

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the second straight year, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team is building bikes for area kids.

More than 120 bikes were assembled by the players, coaches and volunteers on Saturday.

Head Coach Joni Taylor said the team has also sponsoring two families that they’ll provide gifts for.

Taylor adds that it’s important that they take the time to give back to the community this time of year.

“I think last year they were like we’re going to build a bike?... And they had some reservations, but this year it’s funny listening to them tell all the newcomers about it being fine and easy. When I think about we’re going to help people in the Brazos Valley.. selfless service is something that comes to mind It’s one of our core values. This is something they’re going to remember forever.”

A&M returns to the court on Monday night when they host Mississippi Valley State at 7:00.

