Bearkats fall to Texas State despite double digit halftime lead

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston was up by 10 at halftime, but it wasn’t enough as Texas State took control of the second half winning 74-60 at Johnson Coliseum Friday night in Huntsville.

Lamar Wilkerson led the way for the Kats with 16 first half points, but he was shut out in the second half.

Dylan Dawson was Texas State’s top scorer with 23 points.

Sam is on the road at Grand Canyon on December 20. They return home on January 2 when they host Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.