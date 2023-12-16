Bryan basketball battles Huntsville for the last minute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings got the win over the Hornets thanks to a game-winning dunk from Will Jefferson, 54-53.

With less than a minute to play, DJ Nelson lobbed it up to Will Jefferson for the throw down and the win. Huntsville had a last second chance but fell short in the battle at Viking Gym.

Jacob Walker lead the Vikings with 18 followed by Jefferson with 11 and K’Auntrae Merchant with 9.

Huntsville was lead by Ayden Pierson with 13 and Jahari Washington with 12.

Bryan hosts Pflugerville Weiss next Tuesday 1:30 p.m.

