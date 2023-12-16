Bryan basketball battles Huntsville for the last minute

Bryan Vikings basketball logo
Bryan Vikings basketball logo(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings got the win over the Hornets thanks to a game-winning dunk from Will Jefferson, 54-53.

With less than a minute to play, DJ Nelson lobbed it up to Will Jefferson for the throw down and the win. Huntsville had a last second chance but fell short in the battle at Viking Gym.

Jacob Walker lead the Vikings with 18 followed by Jefferson with 11 and K’Auntrae Merchant with 9.

Huntsville was lead by Ayden Pierson with 13 and Jahari Washington with 12.

Bryan hosts Pflugerville Weiss next Tuesday 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
A man is in custody after leading DPS on a high speed chase through College Station
DPS arrests man after high-speed chase
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Williams earns HERO Sports All-America honor
A&M Consolidated swimming & diving
Consol Tigers Shine in Magnolia, Magnolia West Double Dual
Aggie Michael Wacha signs with Royals
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Renew Rivalry With Undefeated Houston Cougars