Bryan Police Department investigates death on West 23rd Street
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say they are investigating a death on the 300 block of West 23rd Street.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
KBTX received messages there was police activity and streets blocked off.
The scene is still currently under investigation. Police say they will update as they have more information.
