Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD

Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan community built a home for a local family. They were given their keys Friday; now they can start making memories.

Three generations of the Quintero-Mendez family are together under one roof thanks to a year of hard work from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD, and other community sponsors.

The Quintero-Mendez children attend school in Bryan ISD. Their fellow students helped construct their home from the ground up, volunteering their time to build, fundraise, and spread the word.

”I believe this is life-changing for this family. They are a deserving, hard-working family and with Habitat, it’s a hand up not a handout. So I would like to say that we’re so proud to be a part of that,” Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine said.

Carrabine added that she’s proud of the role Bryan ISD played in bringing the home to life, and her students are already eager to begin working on another home.

“I feel like to do something amazing, you have to have a community that’s willing to work together. And it was just so incredibly joyous to see the smiles on everybody’s face and it was just amazing,” Alivia Shearer, one of the students who volunteered to build, said.

Shearer’s biggest lesson went beyond the hands-on work. She learned how to work for something other than herself, and wants to set an example for students like her. She believes in the power of volunteering.

“You’re never gonna know the impact you have until you do it. And if it sounds like something you want to do, then just sign up for it. No one’s gonna care how old you are,” she said.

The family truly is home for the holidays.

Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Bryan man arrested for early morning stabbing in College Station
A man is in custody after leading DPS on a high speed chase through College Station
DPS arrests man after high-speed chase
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Retired teachers in Texas set to receive first cost of living raise in 20 years
Texas A&M Football
Dates announced for 2024 Texas A&M Football Schedule
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: December 14, 2023

Latest News

Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD
Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD
Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD
Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition