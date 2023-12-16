Home for the holidays: Bryan family receives home from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan community built a home for a local family. They were given their keys Friday; now they can start making memories.

Three generations of the Quintero-Mendez family are together under one roof thanks to a year of hard work from Habitat for Humanity, Bryan ISD, and other community sponsors.

The Quintero-Mendez children attend school in Bryan ISD. Their fellow students helped construct their home from the ground up, volunteering their time to build, fundraise, and spread the word.

”I believe this is life-changing for this family. They are a deserving, hard-working family and with Habitat, it’s a hand up not a handout. So I would like to say that we’re so proud to be a part of that,” Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine said.

Carrabine added that she’s proud of the role Bryan ISD played in bringing the home to life, and her students are already eager to begin working on another home.

“I feel like to do something amazing, you have to have a community that’s willing to work together. And it was just so incredibly joyous to see the smiles on everybody’s face and it was just amazing,” Alivia Shearer, one of the students who volunteered to build, said.

Shearer’s biggest lesson went beyond the hands-on work. She learned how to work for something other than herself, and wants to set an example for students like her. She believes in the power of volunteering.

“You’re never gonna know the impact you have until you do it. And if it sounds like something you want to do, then just sign up for it. No one’s gonna care how old you are,” she said.

The family truly is home for the holidays.

