Producers Cooperative Association hosting Country Christmas Live Nativity

By Tyler Hoskins and Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday Producer Cooperative Association will host it’s 4th Country Christmas Live Nativity.

It will take place at it’s location on Texas Avenue from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a live nativity scene as well as reindeer feed mixing stations, hot chocolate, popcorn, hotdogs, and storytelling sessions.

Hope Bay, Supply Division Manager at Producers Cooperative Association said the goal is to take the commercialization out of Christmas and bring Christ back into the holiday to get the real meaning of it out there.

“We just want to give back to the community and give them something to enjoy and come back and visit,” Bay said.

The event originated from that desire and has grown over the years, Bay said.

“The first year it was really cold weather we had a great turnout for the weather and last year was our biggest year and we expect this year to be even bigger,” Bay said. ”Its just a nice, easy, laid back, relaxed enjoy the time with your family at producers.”

