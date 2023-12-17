Bryan business hosts Country Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Producers Cooperative Association hosted Country Christmas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There was a live nativity scene, reindeer food-making stations, and Storytime for kids.

There were also Christmas food items to enjoy such as hot chocolate, candy canes, and hot dogs.

“We just wanted to give back to the community a little bit and revisit what the season’s about,” said Producers Cooperative Supply Division manager, Hope Bay.

Bay said around 600 people attended the event.

