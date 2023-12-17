DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened on State Highway 75.

According to DPS, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:18 p.m. A car traveling northbound rolled over and caused the driver to be ejected. The Walker County Justice of the Peace pronounced the driver, Rodrick Evens, 33, of Madisonville dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Any updates will be posted here.

