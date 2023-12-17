Tribute to veterans at Aggie Field of Honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning at Aggie Field of Honor, wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans who served the country.

Community members gathered in Bryan to volunteer their time by placing wreaths on veteran’s graves. Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America hosted the ceremony and wreath placement.

The goal of the wreath placement is to honor the country’s fallen heroes.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. and kicked off with eight wreaths placed on eight stands. Each wreath represented the eight armed forces of the United States.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to honor fallen heroes, work with veterans groups, and teach younger generations.

Marykay Edwards hung up the wreath for the United States Coast Guard.

“To honor all of our veterans, all of the people who have put their lives on the line. This is the least we can do, is put a wreath of their grave to honor them again,” said Edwards.

After the ceremony, the volunteers then placed almost 2,800 wreaths on veteran graves at Aggie Field of Honor.

“Everybody is always so excited to go out and put a wreath on. We try to say the veterans’ names so they are never forgotten, that is the most important thing,” said Edwards.

Shawn Linstrand came to honor his uncle who passed away.

“He meant to me, one of the best uncles I called him,” said Lindstrand.

Shawn wants to join the Navy to be just like his Uncle.

“It’s a real honor for me, it’s a real honor for everybody and all the family who has lost their family or loved ones who were in the military or weren’t, it’s a very sad thing. Make sure y’all honor these nice veterans and soldiers, they died for all of us,” said Lindstrand.

