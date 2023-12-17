Women’s Basketball Looks to Push Win Streak to Eight

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on Mississippi Valley State for the first time in program history on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. inside of Reed Arena.

The Aggies (9-1) have won seven-consecutive games, outscoring their opponents by an average of 29.8 points during the streak. Texas A&M boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking No. 4 in field goal percentage defense (32.2%) and No. 5 scoring defense (49.1). The Aggies are also one of the top rebounding teams in the country, ranking No. 9 in rebounds per game (47.5) and No. 12 in rebounding margin (13.6).

Texas A&M’s frontcourt has played a major role in the team’s success. Lauren Ware is averaging a near double-double with 10.4 points and 9.0 boards per game. Ware has been impressive on the defensive end as well, ranking No. 15 in the nation in blocks (24). Janiah Barker has been the leading force on offense with a team-best 12.4 points per game and is also hauling in 8.6 boards per contest. Ware has recorded six double-doubles in only ten games this season, and Barker is right behind her with four.

Mississippi Valley State (1-9) boasts one of the toughest schedules in the country, having already played three of the top 15 teams in the current Associated Press Top 25 Ranking.

Promotions

JUNIOR AGGIE CLUB GAME: Junior Aggie Club members can claim a free ticket to the game and can purchase additional tickets at a discounted price.

HOLIDAY HOOPS: Tickets beginning at $3 (youth) and $5 (adult) are available for purchase in advance or on gameday.

FIVE DOLLAR BEER NIGHT: Beer selections will be available for purchase for five dollars at the Reed Arena concessions stand.

12TH MAN REWARDS DOUBLE POINT EVENT: Earn double points when checking into the match within 12th Man Rewards. Login or create a 12th Man Rewards account within the 12th Man Mobile App.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the new and improved Fan Zone opens one hour before tipoff and includes games, giveaways, face painting, and more.

