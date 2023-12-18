Aggie Justin Madubuike ties NFL consecutive game sack record

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike tied an NFL record with at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.

Aggie @JustinMadubuike set an NFL record! 11 straight games with at least half a sack. He also added a tackle and 4 QB hits for the Ravens #NFLAggies — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) December 18, 2023

The @Ravens' sack leader Justin Madubuike gets his 12th and forces the fumble 😤



📺: #BALvsJAX on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb pic.twitter.com/hamjXrKRux — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2023

Madubuike plays for Baltimore and already set a franchise record for the Ravens with consecutive games with at least a half-sack. Madubuike sacked Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the fourth to tie the record held by Jared Allen, Chris Jones, Trey Hendrickson, and Shaun Ellis.

Madubuike finished with 1 sack, 4 QB hits, and 1 tackle in the Ravens’ 23-7 win over the Jaguars. He leads the Ravens this year with 12 sacks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.