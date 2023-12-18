Arts Council of the Brazos Valley executive director resigns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sheree Boegner, the executive director of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley resigned on Dec. 15, according to a statement from the Arts Council.

The Arts Council has not named a successor yet, but said day-to-day operations will continue as normal.

“The Arts Council expresses gratitude for Ms. Boegner’s contributions during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavors,” a statement from the Arts Council said.

The Arts Council will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5, 2024 for the holidays.

“During this transitional period, please direct all inquiries concerning the Arts Council to the Board of Directors at info@acbv.org.”

