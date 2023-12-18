Brazos Breeze Flute Choir performs Christmas concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sound of Christmas filled the air of First Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan Sunday evening.

It was for The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir’s Christmas concert. The choir was joined by guest flutists from Kingwood Park High School. Their performance included pieces such as A Christmas Overture, Polar Express and When Christmas Comes to Town, and The Nutcracker in 5 Minutes.

Artistic Director Penny Zent said the Brazos Breeze Flute Choir is headquartered in BCS, but they have players that come from all across the state.

“At Christmas time especially there is a wealth of music that has been arranged for the flute choir, so we have an opportunity to present all of the members of the flute family which go down from piccolo and go all the way down to the contrabass flute and we augment our bass stations with a string bass player,” Zent said.

Zent said as a flutist it’s fun for her to be able to get together to put on the concert.

“This way we can invite all of our friends to come and join us and it really becomes a family,” Zent said.

