Brazos Valley Blessings in need of essentials for Christmas Gift Giveaway

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings has helped families ensure their kids have a great Christmas since 2020. That’s when the team started hosting its Christmas Gift Giveaways. The fourth will be held Saturday at Texas A&M’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

“We asked parents to give us two items the children would be interested in,” founder Amber Robertson said. “Some said, obviously, makeup and hair products for our teenagers. Some said video games and then, of course, we can never go wrong with a baby doll or a superhero doll.”

The organization is providing gifts to 204 kids and teens from 86 families. Each will get at least one item they want and some essentials.

“One thing that we pride ourselves on is we don’t put anything in bags or anything like that,” Robertson said. “They actually receive a box that’s labeled for their family, and the parents have a sense of relief.”

Robertson has experienced that relief firsthand.

“I remember being a kid on the Angel Tree list, my mom going and picking up gifts because she was a single parent and she was just trying to give us the best every single day,” Robertson said. “I remember being a young mother on the Angel Tree list and saying one day when I’m able to afford it, I wanna do the same for the next kid or the next person.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Brazos Valley Blessings has been paying it forward for four years and would like the community’s support to get some final items on its list. The organization is still in need of diapers that aren’t a size four, wipes, shoes and gift cards for the teenagers.

“Please don’t forget, don’t forget our teens because they’re easily forgotten,” Robertson said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here. The giveaway is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas A&M’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

Family registration has closed.

The organization is building the boxes the families will receive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. More details on volunteering can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
Death Investigation in Bryan
Bryan Police Department investigates death on W 23rd Street
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Veterans were honored at Aggie Field of Honor
Tribute to veterans at Aggie Field of Honor
Texas Fiddle Clinic in Bryan hits the right notes with young Lone Star musicians
Texas Fiddle Clinic in Bryan hits the right notes with young Lone Star musicians

Latest News

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley executive director resigns
A series of disturbances look to swirl over the state by the holiday weekend, keeping things...
Pattern change brings a holly jolly humid holiday weekend
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Blessings in need of essentials for Christmas Gift Giveaway