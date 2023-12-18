Brazos Valley Blessings in need of essentials for Christmas Gift Giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings has helped families ensure their kids have a great Christmas since 2020. That’s when the team started hosting its Christmas Gift Giveaways. The fourth will be held Saturday at Texas A&M’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

“We asked parents to give us two items the children would be interested in,” founder Amber Robertson said. “Some said, obviously, makeup and hair products for our teenagers. Some said video games and then, of course, we can never go wrong with a baby doll or a superhero doll.”

The organization is providing gifts to 204 kids and teens from 86 families. Each will get at least one item they want and some essentials.

“One thing that we pride ourselves on is we don’t put anything in bags or anything like that,” Robertson said. “They actually receive a box that’s labeled for their family, and the parents have a sense of relief.”

Robertson has experienced that relief firsthand.

“I remember being a kid on the Angel Tree list, my mom going and picking up gifts because she was a single parent and she was just trying to give us the best every single day,” Robertson said. “I remember being a young mother on the Angel Tree list and saying one day when I’m able to afford it, I wanna do the same for the next kid or the next person.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Brazos Valley Blessings has been paying it forward for four years and would like the community’s support to get some final items on its list. The organization is still in need of diapers that aren’t a size four, wipes, shoes and gift cards for the teenagers.

“Please don’t forget, don’t forget our teens because they’re easily forgotten,” Robertson said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here. The giveaway is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas A&M’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

Family registration has closed.

The organization is building the boxes the families will receive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. More details on volunteering can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.