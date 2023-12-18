Find the best shipping costs with help from Postal Plus

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is exactly one week away!

The experts at Postal Plus say now is the time to get those last minute gifts in the mail.

Postal Plus has the biggest and best selection of boxes for all of your shipping needs.

“Boxes. I know it’s not super sexy, but it will save you money. Many times the size of the box is directly related to the cost of the shipping and not necessarily the weight,” Owner, Becky Cochener said. “We can custom make boxes, so that’s an advantage, especially if you have something that’s a very unique size. We’ll ship almost anything.”

When you ship with Postal Plus, you know you’re working with people you can trust to get your packages to their destination safely.

“My dad started this 33 years ago and then my husband and I bought it and have been running it for the last six years. My dad taught me well. You get the benefit our knowledge and his,” Cochener said.

