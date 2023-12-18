Local chapter of DAR honors 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party

La Villita DAR Chapter
La Villita DAR Chapter(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Earlier in the week, the La Villita Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution in College Station honored the anniversary.

They held an educational table and Tossing the Tea event at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

The chapter says learning about the December 16th, 1773 Boston Tea Party provides insight into the culture and mindset of patriots in many colonies leading up to the American Revolution.

In Boston on Saturday there were reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the harbor, as well as community meetings that preceded the act.

It included portrayals of famous revolutionary figures and Sons of Liberty, discussing the taxation of the colonies without representation in English Parliament.

