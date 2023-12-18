Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase

Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is facing multiple charges after reportedly threatening a woman with a knife.

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of Dominik Drive late Sunday night for a reported civil disturbance. The person who called 911 said they could hear screaming and yelling from a nearby apartment. A short time later, a woman called 911 crying saying, “Why do you want to kill me? Why do you have a knife though?”

Arrest reports show the incident started after an argument about something on Facebook. The suspect reportedly held a knife to the woman’s throat during the argument.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Daylin Kessee, a 23-year-old from College Station, leaving the apartment. Kessee then took off running.

A CSPD K9 and Drone Operator were called to the scene to help find the suspect. A drone later located him inside the Pearl Apartments. He continued to run from officers but the drone and K9 continued tracking him. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

At the time, Kessee was out on bond for an assault family violence charge.

Kessee is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a previous conviction and violation of certain court orders or conditions of bond in a family violence case.

The suspect is being held on a $200,000 bond.

