Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child in Brazos County

The Houston-area man traveled to Grimes County and then to Brazos County where the sexual assault occurred.
Allen Lee was arrested in the summer of 2022 by College Station police who said Lee admitted...
Allen Lee was arrested in the summer of 2022 by College Station police who said Lee admitted sexually assaulting two underage girls at a motel on Texas Avenue.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Michael Lee, 29, of Webster was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week in Brazos County after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was arrested in the summer of 2022 by College Station police who said Lee admitted sexually assaulting two underage girls at a motel on Texas Avenue.

Police said last year that Lee reportedly met one girl on a dating app and he said the girl lied about her age. According to an arrest report, he met the second girl through the first one. Both were picked up by Lee at a Grimes County residential treatment center for survivors of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking, according to police.

