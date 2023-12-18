Man serving a life sentence escapes from prison in Brazoria

BRAZORIA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate and is asking the public to notify them if they have any information.

TDJC says 39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr. was last seen around 3:38 pm Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child out of Victoria County.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater and in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145.

TDJC says if you see Yancy, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

