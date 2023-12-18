Man serving a life sentence escapes from prison in Brazoria

TDJC says 39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr. was last seen around 3:38pm Sunday at the Clemens Unit...
TDJC says 39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr. was last seen around 3:38pm Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZORIA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate and is asking the public to notify them if they have any information.

TDJC says 39-year-old Robert Yancy, Jr. was last seen around 3:38 pm Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child out of Victoria County.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater and in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145.

TDJC says if you see Yancy, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation in Bryan
Bryan Police Department investigates death on W 23rd Street
Madison Bagley won $10,000 and the coveted Golden Ornament
Bryan native wins Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
Caldwell mother, victim of SNAP theft, calls for action to combat fraud
Caldwell mother, victim of SNAP benefits scam, calls for action to combat fraud
Producers Cooperative Association hosting Country Christmas Live Nativity
Producers Cooperative Association hosting Country Christmas Live Nativity
Veterans were honored at Aggie Field of Honor
Tribute to veterans at Aggie Field of Honor

Latest News

Texas Fiddle Clinic in Bryan hits the right notes with young Lone Star musicians
Texas Fiddle Clinic in Bryan hits the right notes with young Lone Star musicians
Live Nativity at Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Live Nativity returns for 8th year
Sunday Evening Weather Update | December 17
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash