More than 640 bikes given to children by Men Making Moves

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 640 combined bikes and scooters were given away by Men Making Moves in Navasota on Saturday.

There was quite a crowd in the Navasota High School parking lot.

President and Founder of the non-profit Men Making Moves, Earnest Jefferson, said it was a wonderful turnout.

There was face painting, pickles, soda, water, chili dogs, cotton candy and snow cones.

More than 200 door prizes, including two 43-inch and two 32-inch TVs, were also given away.

This second annual Christmas Bike and Scooter giveaway was free to all children, regardless of where they live.

Jefferson was previously presented with a Be Remarkable award.

