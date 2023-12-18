Rudder runs away from Kingwood Park 71-45

Rudder girls' basketball team huddle
Rudder girls' basketball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder girls’ basketball team beat Kingwood Park 71-45 Monday morning at The Armory.

The Lady Rangers move to 6-7 overall after their non-district victory.

Alaina Hill led the Lady Rangers with 16 points while Christionna Ellis added 12 points. Paris Mitchell, Kimora Maxey, Brandi Turner, and Aalaya Jones all chipped in 10 points each.

Rudder will be back in action next Wednesday, December 27 at the Aggieland Invitational.

