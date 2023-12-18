Sam Houston men’s golf inks Stribling

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston men’s golf coach Brandt Kieschnick has announced the signing of Sam Stribling for the 2024-25 season.

Sam Stribling • Georgetown, Texas • Georgetown HS Stribling has put together a stellar prep career to date, winning the 2023 Gulf Coast Invite firing rounds of 68-71 and the 2023 Notah Begay National Regional Qualifier with rounds of 70-72. He finished eighth in the 2023 UIL Class 5A state tournament this past spring with rounds of 75-72, a year after totaling 145 strokes over two days to claim a Class 5A regional title in 2022. He also finished second at the 2023 AJGA Dominican Junior Open, firing 68-70-67 and second at 2022 TJGT Tour Championship with rounds of 68-70. He also finished 20th at 2023 AJGA Mizuno Junior with rounds of 74-73-73 and 67th at 2023 Notah Begay III Junior National Championship, firing 76-72-77.

Kieschnick on Dufresne … “We are very excited to have Sam join us and help to continue our goal to win championships. Sam is a very good player and that brings a game with power and finesse. Watching him this summer, I was very impressed with his ball-striking and competitiveness as he competed at a high level in top junior events. He is a perfect fit for our culture and he will bring a great work ethic and positive outlook.”

