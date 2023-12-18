Shop hats, boots and more at Dripping Spades Hattery & Lounge

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to get some new western wear or want a place to hang out, there’s a new business in College Station for you.

Dripping Spades Hattery & Lounge offers custom hat reshaping, cleaning, custom detailing and more.

The store also sells items like boots and leathered goods.

If you’re not shopping guests are invited to play pool, watch television and have a drink.

Owner Faraaz Lalgi started shaping hats while he was working at Cavender’s and got the inspiration for the store while he was spending time in Fort Worth.

“It was a little different concept that I wanted to bring over here so guests can get a hat. while it was getting shaped, they can shoot pool, watch a game or have a drink.”

Dripping Spades Hattery & Lounge is open on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. or by appointment only on Mondays.

They’re located at 12815 Wellborn Rd Unit 150 College Station, TX 77845.

