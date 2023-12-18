Trending holiday fashion for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The holidays are a fun time for fashion: lots of sparkle, color and statement pieces!

Brazos Valley stylist and color analyst Jordan Morchat breaks down trending looks for the holiday season, to help you plan your Christmas and New Year’s Eve outfits.

“Sequins and sparkles are always encouraged, are always on trend this time of year,” said Morchat.

She said you can mix and match, and play around with dressy and casual pieces at the same time.

Morchat reached for a pair of jeans and a fancier sequined top to pair together.

She said when all else fails, it’s a great go-to outfit.

“The juxtaposition between something casual and something fancy kind of creates this really fun tension in an outfit and so it just kind of creates some visual appeal,” explained Morchat.

Something trending for the holidays this year are bows and lots of them!

Morchat said you can place one in your hair, incorporate it in your clothing, or even tie bows on accessories like your purse or shoes.

She calls it bow stacking.

“Don’t be afraid of color,” said Morchat. “Purple and blues and maroons, like those colors are just like a really fun kind of statement this time of year.”

Fur and pearls are also trending, so fur coats and accessories with pearls are something to reach for this season.

Morchat is also a fan of reusing items from other seasons.

For example, she said one trend is to use your skirts usually reserved for spring and summer, and pair them with some tights for the winter.

She said a monochromatic look, like a red skirt with red tights and red shoes can elongate your legs.

For more fashion tips, you can check out Morchat’s website.

