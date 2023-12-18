United Way celebrates a successful 2023

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley has had a busy year helping the community.

They agency supports 28 nonprofit programs, demonstrating measurable impacts in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

In December, the United Way hosted a Jingle Book Bash event as part of their Early Literacy Program.

The United Way believes that access to books is key to educational success and wants to encourage the love of reading and provide access to books during the holiday seasons.

At Book Bash events, children get to select their own free book to take home with them from a wide selection of topics and reading levels, including books appropriate for babies, toddlers, children and teens.

Another growing program is Ride2Health that was created as a collaboration with nonprofit partners to provide rides to low income residents who need a lift to medical appointments.

In 2023, they exponentially increased the number of patients and rides given due to grants from Texas Mutual, Baylor Scott & White and others.

If people are interested in volunteering or participating in the United Way’s annual community campaign, go to their website or call 979-696-4483.

