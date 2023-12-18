Wade named SEC Player of the Week

Wade Taylor IV
Wade Taylor IV(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Taylor had 34 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals against No. 4 Houston. He single-handedly out-scored the Cougars 17-6 over a six-minute span to knot the score at 63-63 with 1:30 remaining. He finished the game just shy of his career high with 34 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers. Twenty-six of his points came in the second half. The Dallas native’s valiant effort on Saturday came in a 70-66 loss to Houston, who is now ranked No. 3.

This is Taylor’s first weekly honor this season after being tabbed the SEC preseason player of the year.

