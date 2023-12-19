1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Snook

2-vehicle crash near Snook
2-vehicle crash near Snook(Snook Volunteer Fire Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened near Snook Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 p.m., an SUV didn’t yield the right of way at a stop sign at FM 2155 and County Road 269. The SUV then hit a car that was attempting to cross FM 2155.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

