4th quarter is the difference as Thorndale beats Mumford 55-45

Mumford Mustangs 2023-2024
Mumford Mustangs 2023-2024(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Thorndale Bulldogs outscored Mumford 18-8 in the fourth quarter and picked up a road win at Mustang Gym Monday night 55-45. Braden Pickel led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Kale Meadors added 14.

Mumford was led in scoring by Braden Mack who had 14 points, while Taariq Whitfield added 10.

Aubrie King and the Mustangs will return to action on December 28th when they will host the Mumford Cotton Classic.

