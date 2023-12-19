All aboard the train to Winter Mini Camp at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All aboard for an exciting world of trains!

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for an entertaining week as we learn about the many different types of trains, train safety, and how they work.

Your kids will also explore the Steam, Smoke, & Steal: Riding the Rails through Time exhibit, and discover how trains have helped shape our country and community.

The kids can expect to participate in interactive lessons, crafts, and games.

Students may come for one day, several days, or even all five!

If you enroll your child for all 5 sessions, you will receive a $10 discount for the week. There is also a sibling discount of $2 for each session for each additional child.

Before and after camp care is also available for an additional fee of $5 per hour.

You can register the kids online here.

