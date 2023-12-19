Bah Humbug: Comparing this year’s Christmas forecast to ghosts of season’s past

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In true El Niño fashion, Christmas 2023 looks like it is going to be an extremely mild one for the Brazos Valley. Gulf air from the south, scattered clouds from the Pacific creating muddled skies, and a snail-paced weather maker that will not clear Texas until after the holiday will keep Christmas sweaters in the drawer this year.

THIS WEEK’S FORECAST

After a few seasonably cold mornings and -- warmer-than-average but -- enjoyable afternoons in the 60s to low 70s, temperatures will warm through the rest of this Christmas week. By the holiday weekend, morning temperatures are expected around 15° above average while afternoon highs top off around 10° above what is typical for this time in December. The culprit? Partly, overcast skies holding overnight temperatures up, but mostly due to a constant, breezy southeast wind throughout the week.

Forecast temperatures for the Brazos Valley through Christmas Day (KBTX)

For perspective, typically a Brazos Valley Christmas would bring morning lows in the low 40s with afternoon highs around 61° to 63° area-wide.

A DRASTIC WARM UP FROM CHRISTMAS 2022s DEEP FREEZE

Last Christmas’ big chill was classified as a once-in-a-decade cold for our part of Texas. As we were gearing up for the Christmas holiday, a stout push of Arctic air blew into the Brazos Valley, leaving some parts of the area below-freezing for several days. Here is a look back at Bryan-College Station’s official temperatures from Christmas week 2022 as fireplaces crackled through the holiday:

Day Low Temperature High Temperature December 20th 40 54 December 21st 36 50 December 22nd 18 52 December 23rd 14 31 Christmas Eve 18 42 Christmas Day 22 49

This year, Christmas is expected to start 10° to 15° warmer and end 20° above the festive high from 2022.

HOW DOES THIS CHRISTMAS STACK UP TO THE LAST DECADE?

Over the last 10 years, six have been considered above-average. 2023 will become number seven. Three of the last ten have experienced colder-than-average conditions: 2013 - 53°, 2017 - 54°, and 2022 - 49°. 2014 and 2020 ended closer to what a typical December 25th brings the Brazos Valley, both with high temperatures of 65°.

A look back at high temperatures of Brazos Valley Christmas Day over the last 10 years (KBTX)

Since official record-keeping began at Easterwood Airport for Bryan-College Station in 1952, 29 of those years were considered above-average. 13 of those years ended with a high temperature of 70° or warmer. Three years ended with a high temperature of 80° or warmer.

On the flip side of that, 35 of the last 71 years have recorded temperatures below average on Christmas Day. The coldest Christmas during this time was recorded in 1983 with the low dropped to 11° and the high only reached 25°.

CHRISTMAS RECORDS

In 141 years of record keeping for Bryan-College Station:

Record Year Record Category Record Stat 1955 Warmest Christmas Temperature 85° 1983 Coldest Christmas High Temperature 25° 2016 Warmest Christmas Low Temperature 70° 1983 Coldest Christmas Temperature 11° 1904 Wettest Christmas 2.50″ 1892-2022 Snowiest Christmas 0.00″

CHRISTMAS IS WARMING IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

Average temperature trend for Bryan-College Station over the last 50 years for December 25 - January 5 (Climate Central)

Christmas weather in the Brazos Valley typically settles up on one side or the other of average. That is the nature of late December weather in Central and Southeast Texas. While there have been big extremes over the last 50 years, the average temperature during the traditional Twelve Days of Christmas -- December 25th through January 5th -- has warmed by about 4.5°. Since Christmas 1970, an average temperature in the mid-to-upper 40s has warmed to the low-mid 50s.

This warming is not exclusive to Texas or the Brazos Valley as man-made climate impacts have become more apparent. Of 276 locations across the United States that were analyzed, 97% have experienced an increase in average temperatures for this 12-day period. Warming has exceeded 1°F for 94% of the locations, 3° for 75%, and 5° for over 35%. Locations that have warmed the most are:

Reno, Nevada: 9.5°F

Burlington, Vermont: 9.1°F

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 8.6°F

Helena, Montana: 8.5°F

Waterloo, Iowa: 8.4°F

Forecast high temperature anomaly for December 25, 2023 (WeatherBell)

Largely due to the impacts of El Niño moving Pacific, rather than Canadian or Arctic, air into the Lower 48, a warmer-than-average Christmas is forecast across just about every corner of the country this year. Much of the Upper Midwest is expected to find Christmas Day highs between 20° and 30° above average. Locations from the Dakotas to Texas, across the Southeast and up the East Coast are forecast to walk out to an afternoon that is anywhere from 5° to 15° warmer than what is expected on December 25th.

