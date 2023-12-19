Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

The woman who allegedly caused the wreck took off from the scene crash but was later found and arrested.
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and then McNabb got out of the car and ran.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is still in custody for reportedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy.

The wreck happened late Sunday night on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Providence Avenue.

Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and then McNabb got out of her vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

Police later found her at a friend’s apartment.

When they asked her why she ran, she told them she had warrants out for her arrest.

McNabb is now being held on a $30,000 bond.

The deputy was injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

