Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is still in custody for reportedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy.

The wreck happened late Sunday night on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Providence Avenue.

Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and then McNabb got out of her vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

Police later found her at a friend’s apartment.

When they asked her why she ran, she told them she had warrants out for her arrest.

McNabb is now being held on a $30,000 bond.

The deputy was injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

