Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail

The alleged crimes happened in the parking lot of the Brazos County Detention Center.
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at the Brazos County Jail, she allegedly broke into two cars in the parking lot.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She was released from jail and arrested a short time later.

A Bryan woman remains in custody Monday night for deputies say she broke into two vehicles in the parking lot of the Brazos County Detention Center, one of which belonged to a detention center employee.

Linda Rosier, 47, was first arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime and booked into the jail.

When she was released on Sunday, deputies said she broke into two cars in the parking lot.

The first break-in was caught on camera.

Rosier is now back in jail and is now charged with criminal trespass of a motor vehicle. Her bond is $2,000 bond.

