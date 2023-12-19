Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
The alleged crimes happened in the parking lot of the Brazos County Detention Center.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She was released from jail and arrested a short time later.
A Bryan woman remains in custody Monday night for deputies say she broke into two vehicles in the parking lot of the Brazos County Detention Center, one of which belonged to a detention center employee.
Linda Rosier, 47, was first arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime and booked into the jail.
When she was released on Sunday, deputies said she broke into two cars in the parking lot.
The first break-in was caught on camera.
Rosier is now back in jail and is now charged with criminal trespass of a motor vehicle. Her bond is $2,000 bond.
