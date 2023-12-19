Bryan’s comeback attempt falls short to Weiss 66-61

Bryan vs Weiss boys' basketball
Bryan vs Weiss boys' basketball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Pflugerville Weiss 66-61 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. It was the District 12-6A opener for the Vikings.

Weiss led 62-48 with a minute to play. CJ Ellis hit three consecutive three-pointers and then DJ Nelson hit a three to cut the lead to 64-61 with 16 seconds left in the game. The Wolves hit a couple of free throws and were able to hold on for the win.

Ellis led the Vikings with 26 points, 11 of those in the 4th quarter including the three consecutive three-pointers in the final minute of the game. Jacob Walker added 14 points.

Lamarious White led Weiss with 23 points and Cameron Jackson pitched in 19 points.

Bryan will be at the Hays Tournament on December 29.

