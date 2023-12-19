Building set to be demolished in downtown Navasota

A building in downtown Navasota will soon be demolished.(City of Navasota)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A building in downtown Navasota will soon be demolished.

The building is located adjacent to City Hall at the corner of Holland Street and Farquhar Street.

A large portion of the roof and several interior walls have collapsed. The new owner found the building was unrepairable.

If you have questions about the demolition, the city says to contact their building department at 936-825-2961.

