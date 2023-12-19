Buildings evacuated after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M says both the Academic and O&M buildings received “non-credible” bomb threats Tuesday morning.
A CodeMaroon alert went out at 10:12 a.m. University Police are on the scene and both buildings are being evacuated.
Information is limited at this time, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.
