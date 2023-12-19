Buildings evacuated after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M says both the Academic and O&M buildings received “non-credible” bomb threats Tuesday morning.

A CodeMaroon alert went out at 10:12 a.m. University Police are on the scene and both buildings are being evacuated.

Information is limited at this time, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

Non-credible bomb threats were received for the Academic and O&M buildings. UPD is on scene. Evacuate per police orders. https://t.co/o96s0FWNIs — CodeMaroon @ TAMU (@TAMUCodeMaroon) December 19, 2023

