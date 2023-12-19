City, county offices to close during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - City and county offices will be closing for the holidays.
- City of College Station
- Offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 29.
- Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
- You can check your recycling and solid waste collection schedules at cstx.gov/curbside.
- City of Bryan
- City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
- City Hall will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
- Bryan Municipal Court will be closed Dec. 22 – 26. Documents or payments due on those days will only be accepted on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
- No Solid Waste Collection service on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Collection days for these two weeks will be pushed back one day.
- Brazos County
- Offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25, & 26. Offices will also be closed on Jan. 1.
- City of Brenham
- Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25 - 26, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
- Collection/Transfer & Recycling Station - Regular hours except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Monday pickups will be made on Saturday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays. Monday customers should be sure to place their carts out by 8 a.m. on Saturday.
