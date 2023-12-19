City, county offices to close during holidays

Christmas lights generic
Christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - City and county offices will be closing for the holidays.

  • City of College Station
    • Offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 29.
    • Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
    • You can check your recycling and solid waste collection schedules at cstx.gov/curbside.
  • City of Bryan
    • City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
    • City Hall will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
    • Bryan Municipal Court will be closed Dec. 22 – 26. Documents or payments due on those days will only be accepted on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
    • No Solid Waste Collection service on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Collection days for these two weeks will be pushed back one day.
  • Brazos County
    • Offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25, & 26. Offices will also be closed on Jan. 1.
  • City of Brenham
    • Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25 - 26, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
    • Collection/Transfer & Recycling Station - Regular hours except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Monday pickups will be made on Saturday before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays. Monday customers should be sure to place their carts out by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase

Latest News

The individual is believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries
Brenham Police searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries
A building in downtown Navasota will soon be demolished.
Building set to be demolished in downtown Navasota
A 2022 Polaris Razor was taken on December 12th from the 11800 block of FM 14-85 in Conroe.
Montgomery County officials looking for stolen ATV
Restaurants open this year on Christmas Day