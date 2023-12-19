Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Death Investigation in Bryan
Bryan Police Department investigates death on W 23rd Street
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase
Veterans were honored at Aggie Field of Honor
Tribute to veterans at Aggie Field of Honor

Latest News

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
Louis Newman, veteran and owner of Newman Printing Company in Bryan, remembers it like it was...
Veteran, businessman shares strategy used to help secure the Bush Library’s location in Aggieland
A temporary closure of the Northgate Post Office in College Station surprised residents when...
Temporary closing of Northgate Post Office surprises residents
In the early 90s, there was a competition over the future location of the library between...
Local veteran, businessman shares the strategy used to help secure Bush Library's location in Aggieland
Local real estate professionals weigh in on housing market conditions
Local real estate professionals weigh in on housing market conditions