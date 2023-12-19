College Station mom’s Whataburger-themed Christmas tree grabs attention of fast-food chain

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A college station mom went viral on TikTok for her Whataburger Christmas tree that even got the attention of the Texas chain.

If you think you love Whataburger, you have not met Steffany Bowling.

“I have their sweet tea everyday, and if you think I’m exaggerating, the people at Rock Prairie know me,” said Bowling.

Before there was an obsession with sweet tea though, there was “old man breakfast”.

“Growing up, my granddad and I always went to Whataburger, and my sister would come, and I called it Old Man Breakfast, because it was him and all his buddies,” said Bowling.

Because the fast-food chain gives her so much joy, Bowling decided to bring the famous orange and white into her living room.

“What’s interesting is you can’t find a lot of orange ornaments out there, so I started looking online, in stores, couldn’t find anything so I was like alright I just have to make it myself,” said Bowling.

Bowling said it took years of planning and collecting items to finally create her dream Whataburger tree.

“The bags I’ve been saving for a few years and so then I made this massive 12-foot/14-foot chain,” said Bowling.

She posted the entire crafting process on TikTok, but never imagined it would reach such a large audience.

The video now has 755,000 views and climbing.

“I just thought oh a few Texans will like this. They’ll think that’s really cute. And some people will probably be like that’s really silly, like you did a Whataburger tree, but yeah I didn’t expect it to get that kind of love,” said Bowling.

Whataburger even gave their stamp of approval, calling Bowling’s creation “amazing” in the comments and asking for her mailing address to give her a “Whataburger Christmas”.

“It’s silly but it’s like fangirling for a second over a fast-food place? I don’t know. I’m just a weirdo,” said Bowling.

Bowling goes all out for the holidays, decorating every spot she can think of.

Her Whataburger tree just completed her Christmas collection...For now.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase

Latest News

pet of the week
Pet of the week: Meet Sweet Irene!
As temperatures start to drop it could be a good time to get some plants that are better...
Finding the best plants for cooler temperatures
All aboard for an exciting world of trains!
All aboard the train to Winter Mini Camp at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
There’s a new place to treat yourself this new year!
Pamper yourself this new year at Lux Nail Salon