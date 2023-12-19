College Station police offer advice on keeping you, your home safe during the holidays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is now one week away and many are thinking about their holiday travel plans. It’s also a good time to start thinking about keeping your home safe while you are away. Most people have seen the movie Home Alone, and while it’s a silly movie, home burglaries are a real thing that happens all across the country, including here at home.

College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at 6 on Monday to discuss keeping you and your home safe during the holidays.

Officer Simmons suggests one of the best ways to keep your home safe is by using security cameras. He says if you have a camera, make sure it’s working. If you don’t have one, he suggests that may be a good thing to purchase.

“Put one on your front door and your back door. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a doorbell camera,” Simmons said.

If you come back and notice your home has been broken into, Simmons says the best thing to do is get out of the house.

“Call 911 or call our non-emergency line so we can get officers to clear the house,” he said.

