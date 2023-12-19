Counselor shares tips on navigating mental health during holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is a joyous time but can be difficult for many. Whether dealing with loss or isolation, people can feel a lot during the holidays.

That’s why licensed professional counselor Belinda Valenzuela joined BVTM Tuesday to share some tips on managing mental health.

The season can be full of expectations and pressure, according to Valenzuela. That’s why she recommends setting boundaries.

“I think that there are a lot of societal expectations that are placed on us regarding keeping up with the Joneses, buying the gifts and attending the parties,” Valenzuela said. “Because of that, there is a lot of pressure to live up to that expectation.”

One of the biggest ways to start setting boundaries is to assess your feelings, according to Valenzuela. Questions that can help you start to process this include:

Where does the guilt of not living up to people’s expectations come from? Is it valid?

Do I want to do this or does someone else want this for me?

“I think once we actually start processing those really negative feelings and challenging those preconceived feelings and thoughts, we can start moving forward and feel more confident and secure in ourselves in setting boundaries,” Valenzuela said.

For those feeling the weight of the loss of a loved one or even a pet, Valenzuela said it’s important to recognize you’re not alone.

A way to move forward during the difficult season is to do something that honors that loved one, according to the counselor. This can be as simple as volunteering for a cause they are passionate about.

Valenzuela suggests doing something suited to your personality if you feel isolated or outside of your norm during the holiday season.

For example, staying in and enjoying movies and takeout on Christmas can be the way to go for an introverted person.

An extroverted person may enjoy making plans with friends or researching events to attend in their community.

The counselor said it’s also important to lean into your support system and advocate for yourself to let them know how they can support you. This can be family, friends or therapists.

If you know someone having a hard time during the holidays, Valenzuela said a way to approach conversations is simply saying “I’m here for you.”

“Do you want me to listen or do you want me to help problem solve,” Valenzuela said. “As soon as you say that, you give that person a little bit of control over how to express their need.”

Other resources that can be helpful are calling 2-1-1 and using online resources like Doctor on Demand.

